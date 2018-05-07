Jerusalem gets first road sign for new US Embassy

Jerusalem (CNN) One week before the formal opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, the city has posted the first signs officially pointing visitors to the facility's location.

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat posted a picture of himself near the new sign on his Facebook page, writing, "This is not a dream -- it's reality! This morning, I am proud and excited to install the first signs for the US embassy, which will open next week in Jerusalem."

Written in Hebrew, Arabic and English, the signs direct visitors to what is now the consulate in the Arnona neighborhood, south of the historic Old City of Jerusalem. On Monday, May 14, the building will officially become the US Embassy in Israel, in a move President Donald Trump promised during his campaign.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, is expected to attend the opening, along with his wife, Ivanka Trump, and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, among many others.

The embassy move, coupled with Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, infuriated Palestinians, who responded by freezing ties with the US administration.

