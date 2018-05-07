(CNN) Unless you're a meteorologist or you live in an area with an active volcano, you may not know that a hot spot can refer to more than just Wi-Fi.

Fissures

These are the long cracks or fractures in the earth's surface that lava erupts from.

Hot spot

Basically, a pressure pimple in the Earth's mantle that erupts to become a volcano.

Volcanic vents

Openings in the Earth's surface that discharge magma.

Lava flows from a volcanic vent in Italy.

Lava fountains

A stream of lava that sprays into the air because of gas bubbles forming and expanding in a volcano. Fountains erupt from vents along fissures within active lava lakes.

A lava fountain shoots up into the air in Hawaii.

Lava lakes

A large amount of molten lava contained in a vent or crater.

Magma

The molten rock below the Earth's surface. Lava is the term for magma after it erupts from a volcano.

Once magma reaches the earth's surface, it's called lava.

Rift zone

The area where the volcano is splitting apart. The rock in this zone is weak and cracked, making it easier for magma to reach the surface.

The ground in the rift zone is often cracked open.

Sulfur dioxide

A colorless gas with a strong odor that can irritate skin and eyes. It is one of the most common gases that comes out of a volcano.

Breathing large amounts of sulfur dioxide can result in burning of the nose and throat, and breathing difficulties.

Volcanic bombs

Hot lava thrown out of a volcano.