Breaking News

Global tourism's carbon footprint is four times bigger than thought, study says

By Susan Scutti, CNN

Updated 11:00 AM ET, Mon May 7, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;Zunyi, China:&lt;/strong&gt; Children take part in a springtime tea-picking tour of Meitan County in China&#39;s Guizhou Province.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Zunyi, China: Children take part in a springtime tea-picking tour of Meitan County in China's Guizhou Province.
Hide Caption
1 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Lofoten, Norway: &lt;/strong&gt;The aurora borealis is pictured over Norway&#39;s Lofoten archipelago in February 2018.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Lofoten, Norway: The aurora borealis is pictured over Norway's Lofoten archipelago in February 2018.
Hide Caption
2 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Bruges, Belgium: &lt;/strong&gt;Sometimes called &quot;The Venice of the North,&quot; the West Flanders capital is celebrated for its many canals and UNESCO-protected historic center.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Bruges, Belgium: Sometimes called "The Venice of the North," the West Flanders capital is celebrated for its many canals and UNESCO-protected historic center.
Hide Caption
3 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Sasebo, Japan: &lt;/strong&gt;Azaleas are pictured in their full April bloom at Nagushiyama Park in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwest Japan.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Sasebo, Japan: Azaleas are pictured in their full April bloom at Nagushiyama Park in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwest Japan.
Hide Caption
4 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Malacca City, Malaysia: &lt;/strong&gt;Jonker Street, in the Malaysian city of Malacca, is famous for its night market on Fridays and Saturdays.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Malacca City, Malaysia: Jonker Street, in the Malaysian city of Malacca, is famous for its night market on Fridays and Saturdays.
Hide Caption
5 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Xinghua, China: &lt;/strong&gt;Captured on an April day, tourist boats sail among banks of brassica flowers in east China&#39;s Jiangsu Province. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Xinghua, China: Captured on an April day, tourist boats sail among banks of brassica flowers in east China's Jiangsu Province.
Hide Caption
6 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Seoul, South Korea:&lt;/strong&gt; Lanterns at Jogyesa Temple are adjusted as part of preparations for the celebration of Buddha&#39;s birthday on May 22.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Seoul, South Korea: Lanterns at Jogyesa Temple are adjusted as part of preparations for the celebration of Buddha's birthday on May 22.
Hide Caption
7 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Sion, Switzerland: &lt;/strong&gt;The ruins of Tourbillon Castle (left) and Valere Basilica fortified church (right) overlook the city of Sion in western Switzerland.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Sion, Switzerland: The ruins of Tourbillon Castle (left) and Valere Basilica fortified church (right) overlook the city of Sion in western Switzerland.
Hide Caption
8 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Wuzhen, China:&lt;/strong&gt; In the town of Wuzhen in Tongxiang, Zhejiang Province, a boat procession is held on April 1 to celebrate Cansheng, the patron god of silkworms.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Wuzhen, China: In the town of Wuzhen in Tongxiang, Zhejiang Province, a boat procession is held on April 1 to celebrate Cansheng, the patron god of silkworms.
Hide Caption
9 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Maastricht, Netherlands: &lt;/strong&gt;Mount Saint Peter, on Caestert Plateau, is the end point of the 490-kilometer Pieterpad walking route that runs from the north to the south of the country.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Maastricht, Netherlands: Mount Saint Peter, on Caestert Plateau, is the end point of the 490-kilometer Pieterpad walking route that runs from the north to the south of the country.
Hide Caption
10 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Tanjung Pinang, Indonesia: &lt;/strong&gt;A former fisherman&#39;s district in Tanjungpinang has been decorated with murals and colorful umbrellas to turn it in the rainbow Malay village tourist destination. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Tanjung Pinang, Indonesia: A former fisherman's district in Tanjungpinang has been decorated with murals and colorful umbrellas to turn it in the rainbow Malay village tourist destination.
Hide Caption
11 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Paris: &lt;/strong&gt;The Ferris wheel in Tuileries Garden offers spectacular views over the French capital, including the Louvre, one of the world&#39;s most-visited museums.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Paris: The Ferris wheel in Tuileries Garden offers spectacular views over the French capital, including the Louvre, one of the world's most-visited museums.
Hide Caption
12 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia: &lt;/strong&gt;Following a landmark agreement with France, the ancient city of Al-Ula, renowned for its archaeological treasures, is set for touristic and cultural development. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia: Following a landmark agreement with France, the ancient city of Al-Ula, renowned for its archaeological treasures, is set for touristic and cultural development.
Hide Caption
13 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Mumbai, India: &lt;/strong&gt;A group of tourists forms a human pyramid at sunset on Mumbai&#39;s Juhu Beach on March 25, as the city recorded one of its hottest March days ever, with temperatures rising to 41 C (106 F).
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Mumbai, India: A group of tourists forms a human pyramid at sunset on Mumbai's Juhu Beach on March 25, as the city recorded one of its hottest March days ever, with temperatures rising to 41 C (106 F).
Hide Caption
14 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Washington, D.C.:&lt;/strong&gt; In March, visitors gather outside The Lincoln Memorial in the US capital as the fourth nor&#39;easter in less than three weeks hits the East Coast, bringing heavy snow and winds.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Washington, D.C.: In March, visitors gather outside The Lincoln Memorial in the US capital as the fourth nor'easter in less than three weeks hits the East Coast, bringing heavy snow and winds.
Hide Caption
15 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Xinjiang, China: &lt;/strong&gt;On a cold February day during the Spring Festival holiday in northwest China&#39;s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, herdsmen patrol the border to ensure maximum security. Xinjiang borders eight countries -- Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Xinjiang, China: On a cold February day during the Spring Festival holiday in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, herdsmen patrol the border to ensure maximum security. Xinjiang borders eight countries -- Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan.
Hide Caption
16 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Tokyo, Japan:&lt;/strong&gt; In this March image, cherry blossom is seen hanging over the Meguro River, one of the best cherry blossom viewing spots in Tokyo, located in the Nakameguro area. The flowers only bloom for around a week, marking the start of spring, before they begin to float off the trees.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Tokyo, Japan: In this March image, cherry blossom is seen hanging over the Meguro River, one of the best cherry blossom viewing spots in Tokyo, located in the Nakameguro area. The flowers only bloom for around a week, marking the start of spring, before they begin to float off the trees.
Hide Caption
17 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Neve Zohar, Israel: &lt;/strong&gt;Tourists pose for pictures on an embankment between evaporation ponds -- used to remove salt from the water -- in the southern part of the Dead Sea in community settlement Neve Zohar.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Neve Zohar, Israel: Tourists pose for pictures on an embankment between evaporation ponds -- used to remove salt from the water -- in the southern part of the Dead Sea in community settlement Neve Zohar.
Hide Caption
18 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Seoul: &lt;/strong&gt;Revelers celebrate in the South Korean capital as celebrations kick off to commemorate the first full moon of the Lunar New Year, which falls on March 2 in 2018.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Seoul: Revelers celebrate in the South Korean capital as celebrations kick off to commemorate the first full moon of the Lunar New Year, which falls on March 2 in 2018.
Hide Caption
19 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;La Concepción, Mexico:&lt;/strong&gt; A boat glides across the Papagayo River downstream from La Concepción, one of various small communities in the region near Acapulco that have been divided by federal plans for a vast hydroelectric project. The rift has led to clashes between villagers.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
La Concepción, Mexico: A boat glides across the Papagayo River downstream from La Concepción, one of various small communities in the region near Acapulco that have been divided by federal plans for a vast hydroelectric project. The rift has led to clashes between villagers.
Hide Caption
20 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Longyan, China: &lt;/strong&gt;From February, this aerial shot shows cherry trees in bloom at a tea plantation in Yongfu Town in Longyan, Fujian.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Longyan, China: From February, this aerial shot shows cherry trees in bloom at a tea plantation in Yongfu Town in Longyan, Fujian.
Hide Caption
21 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Dhofar, Oman:&lt;/strong&gt; In February, the desolate conditions of southern Oman&#39;s Dhofar desert were judged ideal for field-testing technology for a manned mission to Mars by members of the Austrian Space Forum.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Dhofar, Oman: In February, the desolate conditions of southern Oman's Dhofar desert were judged ideal for field-testing technology for a manned mission to Mars by members of the Austrian Space Forum.
Hide Caption
22 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;London, UK: &lt;/strong&gt;Kew Gardens worker Jenny Forgie adjusts a display ahead of the celebrated gardens&#39; annual Orchid Festival, which in 2018 runs from February 10 to March 11.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
London, UK: Kew Gardens worker Jenny Forgie adjusts a display ahead of the celebrated gardens' annual Orchid Festival, which in 2018 runs from February 10 to March 11.
Hide Caption
23 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Ontario, Canada:&lt;/strong&gt; On a February morning, mist rises over the frozen Cataraqui River in Kingston, Ontario.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Ontario, Canada: On a February morning, mist rises over the frozen Cataraqui River in Kingston, Ontario.
Hide Caption
24 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Pekanbaru, Indonesia: &lt;/strong&gt;This year Lunar New Year celebrations began around the world on February 16. Festivities in Pekanbaru&#39;s Chinatown are pictured.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Pekanbaru, Indonesia: This year Lunar New Year celebrations began around the world on February 16. Festivities in Pekanbaru's Chinatown are pictured.
Hide Caption
25 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Seoul: &lt;/strong&gt;With the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games in full swing and the world&#39;s eyes on South Korea, tourists wearing traditional Korean hanbok dresses visit Seoul&#39;s Gyeongbokgung Palace.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Seoul: With the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games in full swing and the world's eyes on South Korea, tourists wearing traditional Korean hanbok dresses visit Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace.
Hide Caption
26 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Cologne, Germany: &lt;/strong&gt;Completed in 2017, the Cologne Central Mosque was designed by German architect Paul Böhm. An interior view of the praying room&#39;s dome is pictured.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Cologne, Germany: Completed in 2017, the Cologne Central Mosque was designed by German architect Paul Böhm. An interior view of the praying room's dome is pictured.
Hide Caption
27 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Lima: &lt;/strong&gt;Peru has a long and enviable coastline and its capital, Lima, sits right in the center. This aerial shot shows a couple enjoying the sands on a January day.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Lima: Peru has a long and enviable coastline and its capital, Lima, sits right in the center. This aerial shot shows a couple enjoying the sands on a January day.
Hide Caption
28 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Vilanova de Sau, Catalonia, Spain:&lt;/strong&gt; The eerie remains of an ancient village are seen inside the reservoir of Sau, in Vilanova de Sau, Catalonia, Spain. The reservoir usually covers this 11th-century Romanesque church -- but in January the waters were so low that the building was uncovered.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Vilanova de Sau, Catalonia, Spain: The eerie remains of an ancient village are seen inside the reservoir of Sau, in Vilanova de Sau, Catalonia, Spain. The reservoir usually covers this 11th-century Romanesque church -- but in January the waters were so low that the building was uncovered.
Hide Caption
29 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Boudhanath Stupa, Kathmandu, Nepal:&lt;/strong&gt; Pigeons fly above the UNESCO heritage site of Boudhanath Stupa, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Boudhanath Stupa, Kathmandu, Nepal: Pigeons fly above the UNESCO heritage site of Boudhanath Stupa, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Hide Caption
30 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Zakopane, Poland: &lt;/strong&gt;This drone photograph depicts visitors exploring the biggest snow maze in the world in Zakopane, Poland.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Zakopane, Poland: This drone photograph depicts visitors exploring the biggest snow maze in the world in Zakopane, Poland.
Hide Caption
31 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Ice and Snow World, Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, China:&lt;/strong&gt; Visitors admire stunning, illuminated ice sculptures in the Ice and Snow World section of the 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Ice and Snow World, Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, China: Visitors admire stunning, illuminated ice sculptures in the Ice and Snow World section of the 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.
Hide Caption
32 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Blue Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey&lt;/strong&gt;: A tourist takes a snapshot of Istanbul&#39;s Blue Mosque, also known as Sultanahmet.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Blue Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey: A tourist takes a snapshot of Istanbul's Blue Mosque, also known as Sultanahmet.
Hide Caption
33 of 34
&lt;strong&gt;Lake Orta, Italy: &lt;/strong&gt;The sun setting over Isola San Giulio (St Julius island) on Lake Orta in northern Italy.
Photos: Instant vacation: 2018's best travel photos
Lake Orta, Italy: The sun setting over Isola San Giulio (St Julius island) on Lake Orta in northern Italy.
Hide Caption
34 of 34
01 vacation travel 0419 RESTRICTED02 vacation travel 0419 RESTRICTED03 vacation travel 0419 RESTRICTED04 vacation travel 0419 05 vacation travel 0419 RESTRICTED06 vacation travel 0419 RESTRICTED07 vacation travel 0419 08 vacation travel 0419 09 vacation travel 0419 RESTRICTED 10 vacation travel 0419 RESTRICTED 11 vacation travel 0419 RESTRICTED 12 vacation travel 0419 RESTRICTED 13 vacation travel 0419 01 vacation travel 0328 RESTRICTED02 vacation travel 0328 04 vacation travel 0328 RESTRICTED05 vacation travel 0328 06 vacation travel 0328 RESTRICTED07 vacation travel 0328 08 vacation travel 0328 01 vacation travel 0221 RESTRICTED02 vacation travel 022103 vacation travel 022104 vacation travel 022105 vacation travel 0221 RESTRICTED06 vacation travel 022107 vacation travel 0221 RESTRICTED08 vacation travel 0221 RESTRICTED 01 vacation travel 011703 vacation travel 0117 RESTRICTED04 vacation travel 0117 RESTRICTED05 vacation travel 0117 RESTRICTED06 vacation travel 011708 vacation travel 0117 RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Tourism spending increased 7% annually between 2009 and 2013, a new study says
  • The industry saw its carbon footprint increase by 3.3% annually in that period

(CNN)Global tourism accounts for 8% of total worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, four times more than previously believed, new research says.

Some gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, trap heat in the atmosphere, producing a "greenhouse effect," and so make the planet warmer. The amount of greenhouse gases released by a particular activity is referred to as its "carbon footprint."
The increasing carbon footprint of global tourism between 2009 and 2013 represents a 3% annual growth in emissions, according to University of Sydney researchers.
    Their paper was published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

    Looking beyond air travel

    Read More
    Worldwide, travel is a trillion-dollar, energy-intensive industry.
    Previous research has quantified total emissions from tourism as accounting for 2.5% to 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions. These estimates, however, often did not account for emissions produced by food and beverage, infrastructure and retail services at travel destinations.
    Arunima Malik, lead author of the new study and a lecturer in the School of Physics at the University of Sydney, conducted a comprehensive analysis of global tourism based on detailed data sourced from 189 countries around the globe.
    Malik and her colleagues tracked tourists from their countries of residence to destinations and back again, and they estimated carbon emissions by including the greenhouse gases produced to create the goods and services purchased by tourists: local transportation, for example, a hotel stay and souvenirs.
    Greenhouse gas reaches alarming new record
    Greenhouse gas reaches alarming new record
    "Since we provide a more comprehensive and complete scope, our estimates are higher than those provided by previous studies," said Malik of her study's estimated 8% contribution made by global tourism to total worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.
    Half of the 14% total increase of emissions due to global tourism occurred in high-income countries from 2009 through 2013, the study finds. However, middle-income countries -- notably China -- recorded the highest growth rate at 17.4% per year for the period.
    Overall, the US tops the carbon footprint ranking, followed by China, Germany and India, Malik and her colleagues estimate. Domestic travel, which includes business travel, makes up a majority of the carbon footprints for each of these countries.
    Small-island countries -- such as the Maldives, Mauritius, Cyprus and the Seychelles -- see between 30% and 80% of national emissions from international tourism.
    Climate change could leave Californians with &#39;weather whiplash&#39;
    Climate change could leave Californians with 'weather whiplash'
    Unraveling the patterns of tourists crisscrossing the globe, Malik and her colleagues describe travel as a "largely a high-income affair," with high-income countries acting as both the origin and destination for travelers.
    Because data were unavailable, Malik and her colleagues could not look at net emissions and "alternative scenarios if the tourists had not travelled and stayed at home," said Malik. Travelers, though, live differently on the road than they do at home, she said: "It has been suggested that people consume more processed food and go for carbon-intensive transport options, rather than public transport when they travel."

    Innovations are needed

    For Daniel Scott, a professor in the Department of Geography and Environmental Management at University of Waterloo in Ontario, the important finding in the study is "the scale of the contribution, at approximately 8%."
    "People are often surprised at the size of their travel and tourism emissions," said Scott, who was not involved in the new research. "A frequent flyer can have a larger carbon footprint from their work or leisure travel than their entire carbon footprint at home."
    Instead of a buying an electric car or slapping solar panels on your house, sometimes the biggest action you can take to reduce emissions is to travel differently, he said.
    Despite some energy and emission efficiency gains within the tourism industry, continued growth in global tourism means emissions will continue to grow, he said.
    Farm-to-hotel: 10 resorts that grow their own food
    Farm-to-hotel: 10 resorts that grow their own food
    "All of international tourism depends on air travel, and technological innovations are urgently required for aviation to be part of the decarbonized global economy," Scott said.
    Jukka Heinonen, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Iceland, said the study is "something that should have been done for some time already."
    Heinonen, who was not involved in the new research, noted that there have not been sufficient data to conduct this kind of study until recently.
    Two years ago, he and his colleagues used a similar "consumption-based approach" for a study of the "Carbon Footprint of Inbound Tourism to Iceland."
    The high 8% estimate is expected, Heinonen said.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "More and more people are reaching the level of income where they travel," he said. With costs related to traveling decreasing, "it's one of the sectors in which emissions increase very rapidly, since it's a very high-emission-density activity."
    "Many people who are really environmentally concerned and taking actions in their daily lives toward reducing emissions are also global-minded people who have social relationships around the world," he said.
    Malik believes tourism will grow at an annual 4% rate, outpacing many other economic sectors. And so it is "crucial" to make it sustainable, she said. "We recommend flying less, where possible. Try to stay Earth-bound to reduce emissions."