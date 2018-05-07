Tia Mowry welcomes new baby

Story highlights Mowry gave birth to a baby girl on May 5

The actress didn't reveal the name of her baby

(CNN) If anyone knows how important having a sister can be, it's Tia Mowry.

The former "Sister, Sister" star welcomed her daughter on May 5 and announced it on social media.

"Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!," said the caption on a photo showing Mowry cradling her baby. "Born May 5th at 10:29 am at 6 pounds and 4 Oz 19.8 inches. We are in heaven."

She didn't share the baby's name.

