Six foot wings, a proposal and more moments from the 2018 Met Gala

(CNN) Bold, creative and over-the-top perfectly sums up the 2018 Met Gala -- a benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute -- held Monday night.

It's fashion's biggest night and this year's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

The gala, which is annually held on the first Monday in May, was hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace, Anna Wintour and Stephen and Christine Schwarzman.

Given the theme, there was a lot of religious imagery, complete with headpieces and lots of crosses. But no celebrity was more on point than Rihanna.

The singer and star of the upcoming film, "Oceans 8," hit the carpet and appeared to be channeling the Pope himself, complete with a papal crown and cape designed by Margiela.