Ken Jeong stops show to rescue fan

(CNN) He really is "Dr. Ken."

Comedic actor Ken Jeong reportedly called on his training as an actual physician this weekend to help a fan.

According to TMZ, Jeong was performing Saturday at Stand Up Live in Phoenix, Arizona when a woman in the audience appeared to suffer a seizure.

The "Dr. Ken" star, who gave up his medical practice to become an actor in hits like "The Hangover," sprang into action.

Heather Holmberg was in the audience and tweeted that Jeong initially thought the crowd was heckling him when they asked for help for the unidentified woman.

