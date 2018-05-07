Breaking News

Childish Gambino's poignant 'This Is America' lyrics

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 3:23 PM ET, Mon May 7, 2018

Childish Gambino drops powerful music video
Childish Gambino drops powerful music video

    Childish Gambino drops powerful music video

Childish Gambino drops powerful music video 02:33

(CNN)Donald Glover's musical alter ego, Childish Gambino debuted the song "This Is America" over the weekend and everyone is still busy tossing around theories about it.

The video for "This is America, helmed by "Atlanta" director Hiro Murai, takes on police brutality, gun violence and racism in the America.
Check out the lyrics for the song that's got people talking, courtesy of Genius Lyrics.
    [Intro: Choir]
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
    Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
    [Bridge: Childish Gambino & Young Thug]
    We just wanna party
    Party just for you
    We just want the money
    Money just for you
    I know you wanna party
    Party just for me
    Girl, you got me dancin' (yeah, girl, you got me dancin')
    Dance and shake the frame
    We just wanna party (yeah)
    Party just for you (yeah)
    We just want the money (yeah)
    Money just for you (you)
    I know you wanna party (yeah)
    Party just for me (yeah)
    Girl, you got me dancin' (yeah, girl, you got me dancin')
    Dance and shake the frame (you)
    [Chorus: Childish Gambino]
    This is America
    Don't catch you slippin' up
    Don't catch you slippin' up
    Look what I'm whippin' up
    This is America (woo)
    Don't catch you slippin' up
    Don't catch you slippin' up
    Look what I'm whippin' up
    [Verse 1: Childish Gambino, Blocboy JB, Slim Jxmmi, Young Thug, & 21 Savage]
    This is America (skrrt, skrrt, woo)
    Don't catch you slippin' up (ayy)
    Look at how I'm livin' now
    Police be trippin' now (woo)
    Yeah, this is America (woo, ayy)
    Guns in my area (word, my area)
    I got the strap (ayy, ayy)
    I gotta carry 'em
    Yeah, yeah, I'ma go into this (ugh)
    Yeah, yeah, this is guerilla (woo)
    Yeah, yeah, I'ma go get the bag
    Yeah, yeah, or I'ma get the pad
    Yeah, yeah, I'm so cold like yeah (yeah)
    I'm so dope like yeah (woo)
    We gon' blow like yeah (straight up, uh)
    [Refrain: Choir & Childish Gambino]
    Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
    You go tell somebody
    Grandma told me
    Get your money, Black man (get your money)
    Get your money, Black man (get your money)
    Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)
    Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)
    Black man
    [Chorus: Childish Gambino, Slim Jxmmi, & Young Thug]
    This is America (woo, ayy)
    Don't catch you slippin' up (woo, woo, don't catch you slippin', now)
    Don't catch you slippin' up (ayy, woah)
    Look what I'm whippin' up (Slime!)
    This is America (yeah, yeah)
    Don't catch you slippin' up (woah, ayy)
    Don't catch you slippin' up (ayy, woo)
    Look what I'm whippin' up (ayy)
    [Verse 2: Childish Gambino, Quavo, Young Thug, & 21 Savage]
    Look how I'm geekin' out (hey)
    I'm so fitted (I'm so fitted, woo)
    I'm on Gucci (I'm on Gucci)
    I'm so pretty (yeah, yeah)
    I'm gon' get it (ayy, I'm gon' get it)
    Watch me move (blaow)
    This a celly (ha)
    That's a tool (yeah)
    On my Kodak (woo, Black)
    Ooh, know that (yeah, know that, hold on)
    Get it (get it, get it)
    Ooh, work it (21)
    Hunnid bands, hunnid bands, hunnid bands (hunnid bands)
    Contraband, contraband, contraband (contraband)
    I got the plug on Oaxaca (woah)
    They gonna find you that blocka (blaow)
    [Refrain: Choir, Childish Gambino, & Young Thug]
    Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
    America, I just checked my following list and
    You go tell somebody
    You mothaf***as owe me
    Grandma told me
    Get your money, Black man (Black man)
    Get your money, Black man (Black man)
    Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)
    Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)
    Black man
    One, two, get down
    Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
    You go tell somebody
    Grandma told me, "Get your money"
    Get your money, Black man (Black man)
    Get your money, Black man (Black man)
    Get your money, Black man (Black man)
    Get your money, Black man (Black man)
    Black man
    [Outro: Young Thug]
    You just a Black man in this world
    You just a barcode, ayy
    You just a Black man in this world
    Drivin' expensive foreigns, ayy
    You just a big dawg, yeah
    I kenneled him in the backyard
    No probably ain't life to a dog
    For a big dog