'This Is America': The Childish Gambino video explained

Story highlights Childish Gambino debuted new music this weekend

His "This Is America" video went viral

(CNN) Donald Glover had quite the weekend.

The actor, who has been riding high these days with both his series "Atlanta" and his role as young Lando Calrissian in the forthcoming "Solo: A Star Wars Story," both hosted "Saturday Night Live" and was the musical guest as his rap/R&B alter ego, Childish Gambino.

Glover as Gambino won a Grammy this year for best traditional R & B performance for his song "Redbone" and premiered two new songs on "SNL," titled "Saturday" and "This Is America."

But it was the video he released for the latter after his "SNL" performance that created a major buzz.

"This Is America" lit up social media after its debut.

