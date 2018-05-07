Adele turns 30 with Titanic themed bash

(CNN) Adele rang in her 30th birthday with a party for the ages.

The singer held a "Titanic" themed party over the weekend, recreating scenes from the iconic 1997 film starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Adele went as Winslet's character, Rose DeWitt Bukater, decked in a wig and what appears to be an exact replica of a gown she wore. She even danced in a life vest.

The "Rolling In The Deep" star shared snaps from her "Dirty 30" soiree on her Instagram account.

"Dirty 30! I'm not sure what I'm going to do for the next 30 years as I've been blessed beyond words in my life so far," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life."