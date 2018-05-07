Breaking News

CNN 10 - May 8, 2018

May 7, 2018

  • This page includes the show Transcript

May 8, 2018

Returning to daily events coverage, CNN 10 is explaining why it's hard to predict when a recent volcanic eruption in Hawaii will subside. We're also looking into the reasons behind a rise in global oil prices, and we're following a 2017 CNN Hero on his trip to visit a young fan from another state.
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
