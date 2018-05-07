Last-minute flash sales to shop in honor of Mother's Day

Story highlights A lineup of this year's best Mother's Day sales

Keep reading for trusted brands offering great savings this Mother's Day

Still haven't found the perfect Mother's Day gift? Never fear. There's a whole slew of brands that launched flash sales just in time for the holiday.

In choosing which sales to feature, we went with brands we know and trust. That way, you aren't left guessing about the quality of a product.

For instance, when buying mom a new camera, you don't want shop a random tech brand. Instead, to be sure you're gifting mom the very best, choose from one of today's leading camera companies, like iconic Canon. Right now, the brand's even launched a Mother's Day gift shop with great deals on high-end Canon cameras and gear. Or, if you're completely stumped on what to buy her, why not get her a gift card? In fact, Nordstrom is running a promotion this coming weekend where you'll be rewarded just for purchasing mom an eGift Card.

Keep reading for even more juicy details on this week's best Mother's Day sales. And hey, if you happen to find a little something for yourself while browsing, at least you managed to get a good deal in the process.

Mom will love the new summery selections available via Brooks Brothers. Now, when you shop, you'll save 25% off women's apparel and accessories. Ends 9 p.m. ET May 13.

Investing in a Canon camera for mom is an extremely thoughtful way of showing her you care. This year, the iconic camera company has a whole gift shop for Mother's Day with discounts on top-notch products. End dates vary.

Clarks offers everything from formal footwear to sturdy walking shoes, handbags, sandals and more. The brand is known for comfort, which means mom will get regular use out of her new kicks. The best part is, the brand is holding a major sale in honor of Mother's Day. Shop online now for 20% off everything sitewide. Deal ends 11:59 p.m. ET May 9.

CrateJoy wants to help you surprise mom with a personalized present this Mother's Day. As part of the offerings, CrateJoy has marked down a wide range of select subscription boxes. Here, you can see over 210 subscriptions with varying discounts. Then, to sweeten the deal, CrateJoy is launching a flash sale on May 11 that will last through May 14, as a "Sale Extension" day. This will include 40 subscriptions with 30% off all plans (discount is not applied to renewals).

Sometimes a nice dinner is the best way to be treated. Now, when you purchase a restaurant gift card via Darden Restaurants, mom can spend it at Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze or Yard House. To make the deal even better, when you buy mom a Darden gift card valued at $100 or more, you'll be rewarded a $15 egift card as a bonus.

The eBay Mother's Day Hub includes discounts on select products such as home, fashion and tech items. Shop now through at 8 a.m. PT May 14 for savings.

Is mom a movie lover? Then she'll love the movie fan gear available via the Fandango FanShop. Shop now through 11:59 PM ET May 14 for $10 off your order of $60 or more, $20 off your order of $100 or more or $50 off your order of $200 or more.

Give mom the gift of fitness with this rare sale on Fitbit lifestyle trackers. From now through 11:59 p.m. PT May 12, Fitbit is offering $30 off a range of trackers and $50 off the Ionic. Plus, free two-day shipping on orders $50 and up when you order from now through 11:59 p.m. PST May 8. Additionally, when you order between midnight and 11:59 p.m. PT on May 9, you'll get free overnight shipping on orders $50 and up.

Invest in a stylish fashion piece from Lilly Pulitzer. The brand's spring collection has us seeing major color. We're sure mom will find it cheery, too. For Mother's Day, Lilly Pulitzer is offering free two-day shopping on orders $150 and up. Use code "MOMLOVE" to get yours — now through noon May 9 ET.

If there's one retailer where mom can surely find something she likes, it's Nordstrom. The department store is known for the most fashionable selections in most every department. This Mother's Day, when you spend $150 or more on eGift Cards, you'll receive a $20 promo card via email. This deal runs from May 11-13.

Is mom looking to learn a new skill? How about a whole new language? Rosetta Stone is offering its 24-month language subscription courses for less than $7 per month. Offer ends at 10 a.m. ET May 13.