(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- First lady Melania Trump has seen a surge in support, notably among women and Democrats, a new CNN poll finds . She will announce her official platform today during a Rose Garden ceremony.

-- The lava from a volcanic eruption in Hawaii just keeps flowing.

-- President Donald Trump suggested that Democrats on the special counsel's team could face legal action over alleged "conflicts of interests."

-- Doctors are sounding the alarm over this ancient virus infecting residents in Australia.

-- Nestle and Starbucks want to start a " global coffee alliance ."

-- This "Hangover" actor used his training as an actual doctor to help a fan who fell ill in the audience during his stand-up routine.