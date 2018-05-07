(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- First lady Melania Trump has seen a surge in support, notably among women and Democrats, a new CNN poll finds. She will announce her official platform today during a Rose Garden ceremony.
-- The lava from a volcanic eruption in Hawaii just keeps flowing.
-- Homeland Security will prosecute all illegal border crossings.
-- President Donald Trump suggested that Democrats on the special counsel's team could face legal action over alleged "conflicts of interests."
-- Doctors are sounding the alarm over this ancient virus infecting residents in Australia.
-- Nestle and Starbucks want to start a "global coffee alliance."
-- This "Hangover" actor used his training as an actual doctor to help a fan who fell ill in the audience during his stand-up routine.
-- Your eyes will be drawn to the dance moves of a shirtless Childish Gambino in his new "This is America" video. But pay attention to what's happening in the background -- and watch the video more than once.