Filmmaker killed by giraffe while working in South Africa

(CNN) Carlos Carvalho, a famed wildlife cinematographer, died after "a fatal run in with a giraffe on set," his company said.

"It is with a very sad heart that we have to announce the passing of Carlos Carvalho," Calla Crew posted on Facebook.

The South Africa-based company said Carvalho was filming a feature at Glen Afric Country Lodge Wednesday when the incident occurred. The filmmaker was flown to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to Carlo's family and friends during this very sad time," Calla Crew said.

Glen Afric Country Lodge said an independent investigation was being carried out into Carvalho's death.

Read More