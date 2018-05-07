Breaking News

De Klerk: 'South Africa is in good hands now'

By Kieron Monks, CNN

Updated 9:41 AM ET, Mon May 7, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

On April 27, 1994, a long line of people snake toward a polling station in the black township of Soweto outside of Johannesburg in the nation&#39;s first all-race elections.
Photos:
South Africa since apartheid - 1994. Historic electionsOn April 27, 1994, a long line of people snake toward a polling station in the black township of Soweto outside of Johannesburg in the nation's first all-race elections.
Hide Caption
1 of 21
Nelson Mandela casts his historic vote during South Africa&#39;s first democratic general elections. The freedom fighter and president of the African National Congress, who had previously spent 27 years locked up in prison, reconciled South Africa after the fall of apartheid.
Photos:
1994. Nelson Mandela elected as presidentNelson Mandela casts his historic vote during South Africa's first democratic general elections. The freedom fighter and president of the African National Congress, who had previously spent 27 years locked up in prison, reconciled South Africa after the fall of apartheid.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
Mandela is sworn in on May 10, becoming South Africa&#39;s first black president.
Photos:
1994. Mandela takes oath as presidentMandela is sworn in on May 10, becoming South Africa's first black president.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
Under the watchful eye of Mandela, captain François Pienaar leads his team to a 15-12 victory over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final. Sporting a Springbok jersey and cap, Mandela presents the trophy in front of a huge crowd at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, on June 24, 1995.
Photos:
1995. South Africa win the Rugby World CupUnder the watchful eye of Mandela, captain François Pienaar leads his team to a 15-12 victory over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final. Sporting a Springbok jersey and cap, Mandela presents the trophy in front of a huge crowd at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, on June 24, 1995.
Hide Caption
4 of 21
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate chairs the post-apartheid restorative justice program where statements are heard from both victims and perpetrators of gross human rights violations.
Photos:
1996. Archbishop Desmond Tutu oversees Truth and Reconciliation CommissionThe Nobel Peace Prize laureate chairs the post-apartheid restorative justice program where statements are heard from both victims and perpetrators of gross human rights violations.
Hide Caption
5 of 21
The constitution is signed on December 4 and comes into effect early the following year. No law or government can supersede its provisions and is widely regarded as one of the most progressive constitutions in the world.
Photos:
1996. New constitution signedThe constitution is signed on December 4 and comes into effect early the following year. No law or government can supersede its provisions and is widely regarded as one of the most progressive constitutions in the world.
Hide Caption
6 of 21
An economist and a longtime pillar of the ANC, Thabo Mbeki becomes South Africa&#39;s president on June 16. In 2002-2003, Mbeki, whose father, Govan, was in prison with Mandela, also served as chairman of the African Union.
Photos:
1999. Thabo Mbeki becomes second president in a free South AfricaAn economist and a longtime pillar of the ANC, Thabo Mbeki becomes South Africa's president on June 16. In 2002-2003, Mbeki, whose father, Govan, was in prison with Mandela, also served as chairman of the African Union.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
Walter Sisulu was among the most respected leaders of the freedom movement in South Africa. The former ANC secretary-general was also jailed at Robben Island for more than 25 years.
Photos:
2004. Hero of the anti-apartheid movement, Walter Sisulu, diesWalter Sisulu was among the most respected leaders of the freedom movement in South Africa. The former ANC secretary-general was also jailed at Robben Island for more than 25 years.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
In what is the third presidential election since the end of apartheid, the ANC leader is re-elected for his second and final term.
Photos:
2004. Mbeki elected for second termIn what is the third presidential election since the end of apartheid, the ANC leader is re-elected for his second and final term.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
South Africa becomes only the fifth country in the world, and the first in Africa, to legalize marriages between same-sex couples.
Photos:
2006. Same-sex marriage is legalized South Africa becomes only the fifth country in the world, and the first in Africa, to legalize marriages between same-sex couples.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
Immigrants, mainly from Zimbabwe, are attacked amid social problems, such as unemployment, crime and a lack of housing.
Photos:
2008. Immigrants flee xenophobic violenceImmigrants, mainly from Zimbabwe, are attacked amid social problems, such as unemployment, crime and a lack of housing.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
On May 9, ANC leader Jacob Zuma is inaugurated as the third president in a free South Africa following the party&#39;s win in the April 26 elections.
Photos:
2009. Jacob Zuma electedOn May 9, ANC leader Jacob Zuma is inaugurated as the third president in a free South Africa following the party's win in the April 26 elections.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
Over three million people attend 64 football matches in the first World Cup to be held in Africa. The home nation&#39;s team, also known as Bafana Bafana fail to progress from the group stage -- but the mood remains euphoric throughout the tournament.
Photos:
2010. South Africa hosts Football World CupOver three million people attend 64 football matches in the first World Cup to be held in Africa. The home nation's team, also known as Bafana Bafana fail to progress from the group stage -- but the mood remains euphoric throughout the tournament.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
What started as a wildcat strike in 2012 descends into a bloodbath at a mine owned by Lonmin in Marikana, near Rustenburg. The violence results in more than 40 deaths and triggers a series of mining strikes across the country.
Photos:
2012. Marikana unrestWhat started as a wildcat strike in 2012 descends into a bloodbath at a mine owned by Lonmin in Marikana, near Rustenburg. The violence results in more than 40 deaths and triggers a series of mining strikes across the country.
Hide Caption
14 of 21
After suffering poor health for some time, Mandela eventually succumbs to a lung infection on December 5, aged 95. After a memorial service held at Johannesburg&#39;s Soccer City stadium -- attended by many world leaders and celebrities -- Mandela is buried in his childhood village of Qunu on December 15.
Photos:
2013. South Africa mourns Nelson Mandela's deathAfter suffering poor health for some time, Mandela eventually succumbs to a lung infection on December 5, aged 95. After a memorial service held at Johannesburg's Soccer City stadium -- attended by many world leaders and celebrities -- Mandela is buried in his childhood village of Qunu on December 15.
Hide Caption
15 of 21
After retaining his position as leader of the ANC in 2012, his party wins another majority in the elections of May 7, ensuring the status quo with Zuma as president.
Photos:
2014. Zuma reelectedAfter retaining his position as leader of the ANC in 2012, his party wins another majority in the elections of May 7, ensuring the status quo with Zuma as president.
Hide Caption
16 of 21
The Olympic and Paralympic sprinter, known as &quot;Blade Runner,&quot; is found guilty of culpable homicide in September. A month later, he is sentenced to five years in jail for the killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Photos:
2014. Oscar Pistorius sentencedThe Olympic and Paralympic sprinter, known as "Blade Runner," is found guilty of culpable homicide in September. A month later, he is sentenced to five years in jail for the killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
Seven people are killed in the violence against poorer immigrants,mainly from other African countries. Troops are deployed as part of a government effort to curb the violence.
Photos:
2015. Migrants attacked Seven people are killed in the violence against poorer immigrants,mainly from other African countries. Troops are deployed as part of a government effort to curb the violence.
Hide Caption
18 of 21
Feb 2018. There was no love for scandal-tainted President of South Africa Jacob Zuma steps down after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party instructed him to resign on Valentine&#39;s Day 2018.
Photos:
Feb 2018. There was no love for scandal-tainted President of South Africa Jacob Zuma steps down after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party instructed him to resign on Valentine's Day 2018.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
2018. South Africa welcomed wealthy former businessman Cyril Ramaphosa as its new president on February 15, 2018.
Photos:
2018. South Africa welcomed wealthy former businessman Cyril Ramaphosa as its new president on February 15, 2018.
Hide Caption
20 of 21
April 2018. A stalwart of the anti-apartheid movement, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of former South African president Nelson Mandela, died aged 81 on April 2, 2018. &lt;br /&gt;Here, mourners gather for a memorial service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on April 11, 2018.
Photos:
April 2018. A stalwart of the anti-apartheid movement, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of former South African president Nelson Mandela, died aged 81 on April 2, 2018.
Here, mourners gather for a memorial service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on April 11, 2018.
Hide Caption
21 of 21
05 mandela gallery 0625Mandela cast his voteMandela takes oathMandela presents RWC trophy 1995Truth and reconciliation - South Africa - Desmond TutuMandela signs new constitutionThabo Mbeki elected Walter Sisulu dies Thabo Mbeki relelectedSouth Africa same sex marriage legalsiedXenophobia South Africa 2008Jacob Zuma elected South Africa celebrates soccer world cupMarikana unrestMadela dies - statue kissedSouth Africa 2014 electionsOscar Pistorious sentencedSOuth Africa - Stand up against xenophobia02 south african president jacob zuma 02141802 Cyril Ramaphosa 021505 Winnie Mandela memorial South Africa INTL 0411

Story highlights

  • Former president says Ramaphosa can solve South Africa's economic crisis
  • Winnie Mandela denied the credit she deserves due to "element of patriarchy"

(CNN)The last president of apartheid South Africa is feeling a lot better about his country's prospects.

The scandal-tainted reign of Jacob Zuma that dragged the rainbow nation's reputation and economy into the gutter is finally over, and F.W. de Klerk, who was president from 1989 to 1994, could not be happier with his replacement.
"Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa has seen life from all sides," said de Klerk, talking to CNN at the Global Leadership Foundation in London.
    "He has been a trade unionist. He has been a politician -- he was the main negotiator for our new constitution -- and then he broke away from politics for a number of years and became the third richest black South African in an honest and transparent way."
    Cyril Ramaphosa: Mandela&#39;s chosen one gets his turn in office
    Cyril Ramaphosa: Mandela's chosen one gets his turn in office
    "Ramaphosa understands business, he understands the economy, and he is committed to achieving economic growth."
    Read More
    De Klerk, 82, remembers the new president as a formidable sparring partner on the African National Congress (ANC) side during the negotiations to end apartheid, for which he and Nelson Mandela shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.
    De Klerk was also impressed by Ramaphosa's role in co-writing the National Development Plan that outlined a vision to tackle poverty and inequality.
    "If they adhere to that plan I have no doubt the economy will grow impressively in South Africa," he said.

    Back from the brink

    South African President Frederik de Klerk and Mandela shared a Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for their work to secure a peaceful transition from apartheid rule.
    South African President Frederik de Klerk and Mandela shared a Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for their work to secure a peaceful transition from apartheid rule.
    There is certainly room for improvement. South Africa's GDP plummeted from a continent-leading $417 billion in 2011 to under $300 billion in 2016, narrowly avoiding recession.
    De Klerk is equally pained by what he saw as attacks on the constitution that he helped to create during the Zuma years, such as efforts to undermine the independence of the courts and the National Prosecuting Authority. Zuma is facing corruption charges although he denies wrongdoing.
    South Africans mourn Winnie Mandela in a massive funeral
    South Africans mourn Winnie Mandela in a massive funeral
    "Zuma was not a constitutionalist," said de Klerk. "He neglected upholding the constitution on many occasions regarding many issues and that has put the constitution under great pressure. But so far it is standing up and the Constitutional Court has made major decisions (against Zuma) that are pulling South Africa back from the brink."
    De Klerk has few regrets about the historic agreements that he forged with Mandela and the ANC. "The essence of good settlement is that there was no winner," he said, adding that he is still branded a traitor by Afrikaners and an apartheid apologist by black South Africans.
    F.W. de Klerk.
    F.W. de Klerk.
    One regret is that he was unable to secure greater checks and balances on the party in power, which might have strengthened South Africa's democracy and curbed the alleged excesses of Zuma's regime.
    He says he had hoped to introduced a multi-party council that the government would have to consult on any matter of national importance, and eventually quit the government in 1996 after this was decisively rejected.

    The land question

    Former South African president FW de Klerk pictured in Chicago.
    Former South African president FW de Klerk pictured in Chicago.
    South Africa's constitution, a foundation of de Klerk's legacy, could face a new challenge under Ramaphosa's leadership. The new president has committed to radical land reform that was the founding principle of the ANC in 1912.
    More than 73% of South African farmland is owned by the white minority that comprises just eight percent of the population, according to industry group Agri SA, and parliament recently voted to redress the imbalance by amending the constitution to allow expropriation without compensation.
    De Klerk fears this would deter investors and threaten Ramaphosa's stated goal of raising $100 billion in foreign investment. But he takes heart in the president's caveats that he would only support expropriation where it did not damage the economy or jeopardize the food supply, and suggests that meaningful reform can be consensual.
    "I expect that in the end the ANC will say it is not necessary to amend the constitution," he said.
    "I think there will be a focus on land that is lying fallow...and on land already belonging to the government. I think there should be greater focus on acquiring land through the normal market because there are many farms for sale and the government should make ample amounts available to buy those farms and settle black farmers on them with proper support, mentoring and assistance on the funding side."

    Race relations

    Fmr President de Klerk Reacts to Mandela
    Fmr President de Klerk Reacts to Mandela

      JUST WATCHED

      Fmr President de Klerk Reacts to Mandela

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fmr President de Klerk Reacts to Mandela 06:44
    There were once fears that the passing of Nelson Mandela could spark a resurgence of racial tensions and violence in South Africa, but de Klerk believes that his legacy acts as a powerful force for healing.
    "The country was united in its appreciation of Mandela as a very special person and leader," says de Klerk. "The whole country including supporters and political opponents came together in mourning him. His death created a moment of unity that still persists."
    In that spirit, de Klerk is happy to pay tribute to his "former enemy" the late Winnie Mandela.
    "I always found her to be a very strong personality but with a human side," he said, recalling that she attended the funeral of his ex-wife Marike and encouraged his work in government. "I don't think the ANC gave her the credit she was due," he added. "There may have been an element of patriarchy."
    But the former president does not pretend that South Africa's deep divisions have healed. De Klerk courted controversy in a 2012 interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour in which he suggested separatism could be legitimate in principle, if immoral in practice.

    He does not disavow that statement and suggests that around 30% of the Afrikaner population still favor separatism over multiracial integration.

    Managing diversity

    De Klerk on meeting Mandela
    De Klerk on meeting Mandela

      JUST WATCHED

      De Klerk on meeting Mandela

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    De Klerk on meeting Mandela 01:36
    De Klerk's foundation is lobbying the government to build bridges with South Africa's white minority, including through greater provision for mother tongue education, in the hope of lowering barriers and fostering integration.
    He is also interested in applying the lessons of South Africa around the world, from the quest for a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, to the resurgence of white nationalism in the US.
    "Management of diversity is one of the great challenges for this century," he says. "All countries are becoming more diverse (and) I think diversity is being mismanaged."
    "As we have individual human rights, we need international conventions to ensure that minorities are properly accommodated in their countries and that their linguistic, cultural and religious rights are recognized more properly than they are."