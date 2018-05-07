Nigerian army frees 1,000 Boko Haram captives

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) The Nigerian army said Monday it had rescued more than 1,000 Boko Haram captives in Borno state, northeastern Nigeria.

The hostages consisted mainly of women and children, as well as some young men who had been forced to become Boko Haram fighters, military spokeman Texas Chukwu said in a statement.

This follows the release of over 100 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from Dapchi, a town in Nigeria's Yobe State in March.

ARMY RESCUES OVER 1000 BOKO HARAM CAPTIVES



Troops of 22 Brigade deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE has rescued over 1000 hostages from the Boko Haram Terrorists enclave. — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) May 7, 2018

The operation, which was conducted in conjunction with Cameroonian and Nigerian troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), rescued the hostages from Malamkari, Amchaka, Walasa and Gora villages of the Bama Local Government Area.

Boko Haram terror group militants mainly inhabit areas in the northern states of Nigeria, specifically Yobe, Kano, Bauchi, Borno and Kaduna.