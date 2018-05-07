Nigerian army says it has freed 1,000 Boko Haram captives

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) The 1,000 hostages reported freed by the NIgerian army on Monday were rescued after a week-long battle with Boko Haram in which 50 militants were killed, an army spokesman told CNN.

The operation, which began April 28, is still going on, Nigerian military spokesman Texas Chukwu told CNN.

Those rescued are mainly women and children, as well as some young men who had been forced to become Boko Haram fighters, Chukwu said in a statement. The captives were rescued in Borno state, in northeastern Nigeria, the army said. No further details were given about their identity.

"Those rescued are receiving treatment at a military facility," the statement said.

ARMY RESCUES OVER 1000 BOKO HARAM CAPTIVES



Troops of 22 Brigade deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE has rescued over 1000 hostages from the Boko Haram Terrorists enclave. — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) May 7, 2018

The rescue mission follows the release of more than 100 schoolgirls kidnapped in March by Boko Haram from Dapchi, a town in Nigeria's Yobe State.