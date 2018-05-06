Pakistan's Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal shot and injured

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Pakistan's Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal, was shot and wounded in his shoulder while attending a provincial assembly meeting in Narowal, Punjab province, according to Imran Kishwar, Narowal district police.

"As he got out of a car, a young man shot him. The assailant has been apprehended," Kishwar said.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has "strongly condemned" the attack on Mr. Ahsan Iqbal and has called for an immediate report on the incident from the Inspector General of Punjab Police, according to a statement from his office.

Governor of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif issued a statement on Twitter strongly condemning the attack.

"Those who indulged in this heinous act will be brought to justice," he said, adding that he had spoken to Iqbal and he was in "high spirits."

