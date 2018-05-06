Tinder Fire in Arizona has destroyed 33 homes and is still burning

(CNN) The sprawling Tinder Fire in Arizona has destroyed 33 primary homes and 54 minor structures since it was sparked by an abandoned illegal campfire two weeks ago, officials said.

Fueled by grass and understory, the wildfire in Coconino National Forest stretches over an estimated 15,841 acres. With the efforts of about 400 personnel with equipment -- including 8 crews, 4 helicopters, 20 engines, 5 dozers, 1 water tender and other support staff -- the blaze is 79 percent contained, officials said.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office had ordered evacuations last week for communities north, east and west of Highway 87. The evacuation order for communities in Blue Ridge were lifted on Friday, and residents began returning to their homes.

"We did have a house burn down in 1980 and it brings back memories, and it's very sad for the people that lost everything," Sharon Bourne told CNN affiliate KNXV

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency in Coconino County last week in response to the fire. He said in a statement it would ensure "the necessary resources to protect the lives, pets and property of Arizonans."

Read More