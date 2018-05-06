Blunt: Trump following campaign promises 'more important' than misstatements

Washington (CNN) Missouri GOP Sen. Roy Blunt said Sunday that President Donald Trump's efforts to enact the agenda he campaigned on are more important than falsehoods he utters to the public.

"The more important thing, I would suggest, is doing what you say you're going to do when you're elected president," Blunt said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Blunt also defended Trump by saying he makes himself available regularly to the press and answers impromptu questions, for example, while en route to Air Force One -- despite Trump not holding a full solo press conference in more than a year.

"The way the President communicates, whether he intends to mislead people or just doesn't have all the facts in his mind at the time, he is very accessible to the press," Blunt said.

Blunt referred repeatedly to Trump having a different communications style than his own, saying and said he believed more people were focused on results on several fronts, particularly the economy.

