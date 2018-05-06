(CNN) Melania Trump will announce her eagerly awaited formal platform Monday during a Rose Garden event, nearly 16 months into her tenure as first lady.

While Trump has since September of last year said she plans to focus her efforts on the well-being of children, she had yet to define what exactly that means, instead delving into a broad range of topics under a wide umbrella of issues.

That changes with a planned Rose Garden announcement, her first speech from that historic location on the West Wing side of the White House, feet from the Oval Office.

However, Trump will not land on just one issue affecting children, instead expanding the platform to include other keynote causes. Her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham tells CNN Trump's approach will be a multi-pronged.

"As has been evidenced by the many events Mrs. Trump has participated in during her time as first lady, her focus will be the overall well-being of children. Something unique though: She has not narrowed her platform down to just one topic as has been done in the past," Grisham said. "Mrs. Trump wishes to help the next generation by creating change through awareness on a variety of issues that affect children."

