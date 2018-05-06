Kellyanne Conway denies White House credibility crisis

Washington (CNN) Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, denied Sunday that the White House has a credibility crisis and said Trump learned about a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels after the fact.

"No, I don't," Conway said on CNN's "State of the Union" when asked by anchor Jake Tapper if regular falsehoods and lies from Trump had eroded the White House's credibility.

She also defended Trump's statement on Air Force One in April that he was unaware of a payment by his attorney Michael Cohen to Daniels for her discretion about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump by saying the President was unaware of the arrangement at the time it occurred.

"When the President said 'no' on Air Force One, he was talking about he didn't know when the payment occurred," Conway said. "So he's saying he didn't know about it when the payment occurred. He found out about it after the fact."

Asked about a tweet from Trump on Wednesday blaming former President Barack Obama for failing to secure the release of three hostages from North Korea, despite two of the hostages being taken during the Trump administration, Conway dismissed the question.

Read More