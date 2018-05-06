Iran warns US abandoning nuclear deal would be 'historic mistake'

(CNN) Iran warned the US on Sunday that abandoning the nuclear deal would be a "historic mistake," less than one week before President Donald Trump is set to make a decision on the pact.

In a televised speech, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran had plans for "whatever decision is made by Trump" and that "when it comes to weapons and defending our country, we will not negotiate with anybody."

His comments come days before the May 12 deadline for Trump to decide whether or not to continue waiving sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Under US law, the President has to re-certify the agreement every three months.

As part of the 2015 pact -- agreed by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, some European countries and Russia and China -- Iran must reduce its uranium stockpile in return for international sanctions being lifted.