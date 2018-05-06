Giuliani: I'm 'focused on the law more than the facts right now'

(CNN) President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that he is still getting up to speed on the facts of the President's legal situation, but the payment to Stormy Daniels did not require him to have a full accounting of the details at hand.

"Well, I have just on been on board couple of weeks," Giuliani said in a phone interview with CNN.

"I haven't been able to read the 1.2 million documents," he continued. "I am focused on the law more than the facts right now. A couple of things were fairly easy to dispose of. The whole situation of the $130,000 doesn't require an analysis of the facts because it wasn't intended as a campaign contribution. It was intended as a personal, embarrassing, harassing claim."

Giuliani spoke with CNN after meeting with Trump on what the former New York mayor described as a "mostly social" visit.

"He was in a good mood and feels like things are moving in the right direction," Giuliani said.

