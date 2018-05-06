Washington (CNN) One of President Donald Trump's attorneys in the Russia probe, Rudy Giuliani, left open the possibility that Michael Cohen might have doled out payments like the one he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to other women.

In an interview Sunday on ABC News' "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," Giuliani said Trump reimbursed Cohen with his own money in a retainer agreement for his services as Trump's personal attorney, which included $130,000 Cohen paid Daniels to keep quiet about allegations she had a sexual encounter with Trump.

"The agreement with Michael Cohen, as far as I know, is a longstanding agreement that Michael Cohen takes care of situations like this then gets paid for them sometimes," Giuliani said.

"So did Michael Cohen make payments to other women for the President?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"I have no knowledge of that, but I would think if it was necessary, yes," Giuliani replied. "He made payments for the President or he's conducted business for the President, which means he had legal fees, monies laid out and expenditures."