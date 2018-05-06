WaPo: Gina Haspel sought to withdraw nomination to be CIA director

Washington (CNN) Gina Haspel on Friday sought to withdraw her nomination as President Donald Trump's pick to head the CIA after some White House officials raised concerns that her role in the agency's interrogation program could sink her confirmation, according to The Washington Post.

During a Friday meeting at the White House, Haspel, the current CIA deputy director, signaled she would step aside to avoid potential damage to her and the agency's reputations, The Post reported Sunday, citing four senior US officials.

Haspel, a 33-year CIA veteran, was summoned to the White House to answer questions about her role in the agency's controversial interrogation program, the Post reported.

Haspel feared becoming "the next Ronny Jackson," the former White House physician who withdrew his nomination as Veterans Affairs secretary amid questions about alleged misconduct on the job, one official told the Post.

After Haspel left the meeting, senior White House officials, including press secretary Sarah Sanders and legislative affairs director Marc Short, rushed to CIA headquarters Friday afternoon to meet with Haspel at her office, The Post reported.

