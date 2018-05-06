Washington (CNN) The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said Sunday that he does not believe critical comments from a federal judge in Virginia will ultimately stop the special counsel's case against Paul Manafort.

"While, you know, it's certainly within the judge's prerogative to ask these questions, I don't think it really bears on the legal issues," California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said on CNN's "State of the Union."

On Friday, District Judge T.S. Ellis caught the attention of many , including President Donald Trump, when he said special counsel Robert Mueller's team was interested in going after Trump's former campaign manager in a bank fraud case in order to get at Trump. Mueller's team is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any potential ties between Russia and Trump campaign associates.

Schiff questioned some of Ellis' statements, adding that nevertheless, Mueller's decisions on who to charge rested on firm legal ground.

"I'm not sure that it's germane, for example, for the judge to be asking how much Bob Mueller has spent on the investigation," Schiff said. "It's appropriate to ask about the scope of what Bob Mueller is doing, but he is well within the scope of his jurisdiction in charging Manafort and (former national security adviser Michael) Flynn and the others."

