If Trump wants to end Stormy Daniels scandal, he should follow her advice, or tell the truth

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. This piece has been updated to reflect latest news.

(CNN) There's often truth in comedy and this week, "Saturday Night Live" was a prime example of that. The iconic late-night comedy show featured the real Stormy Daniels, explaining to a fake Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) exactly what the real Trump needs to do to end the ongoing scandal. Viewers got a glimpse of what Daniels would presumably like to say to Trump if given the chance.

Daniels -- who was greeted by a huge roar of applause from the SNL studio audience -- sat confidently as she spoke to "Trump." First, Baldwin's Trump pressed her to drop the whole case: "C'mon Stormy, stop making such a big deal about this. Everyone knows it's just an act."

In response, Daniels joked, "I work in adult films -- we're not really known for our acting."

