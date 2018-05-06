Turnout low in Lebanon's first parliamentary election in 9 years

(CNN)Voter turnout was 49.2% in Lebanon's first parliamentary election in nine years Sunday, Lebanon's Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk said at a televised news conference.
Turnout was 54% in the last election in 2009, he said.
The highest voting turnout was in the second district in the north, and the lowest in Beirut's first district, with 31.5%, he said.
Lamenting the tepid turnout, he said "whoever didn't vote cannot object to what happens in the future."
Machnouk said official results were expected at 4 a.m. local time Monday (9 p.m. ET Sunday).
Earlier in the day, Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted: "I was surprised by the low turnout and the exercise of the right to vote. I renew the appeal, if you wish to change and to establish a new approach, you must exercise your right."
The election may shift the balance in the nation's coalition government.
Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Shia group, is the most powerful bloc in the election.
Trying to hold back Hezbollah's growing influence is Prime Minister Saad Hariri. He leads the Mustaqbal, or Future, bloc that is backed by Saudi Arabia, Iran's Sunni rival. His father also previously served as prime minister.
Both groups are seeking control of a parliamentary majority through highly complex coalitions with allies.
Both groups have campaigned aggressively. Hezbollah's secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, has given televised speeches on a nearly weekly basis. Hariri's exhausting four-hour convoy tours have made rounds across the country over the last month.
Outside the power bases of Hariri and Hezbollah are a growing contingent of disenchanted voters.
Nearly every Lebanese person CNN spoke to before the election said they had little hope in politicians' ability to tackle the country's litany of economic and security woes.
As many as 800,000 voters under the age of 30 were expected to cast ballots for the first time. It was also the first time in Lebanese history that expats were allowed to vote.
This election was also the first time in Lebanese history that electoral candidates promoted gay rights. Nearly 100 candidates publicly called for the decriminalization of homosexuality.
Eighty-six women ran for office -- a record number.