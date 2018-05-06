Turnout low in Lebanon's first parliamentary election in 9 years

(CNN) Voter turnout was 49.2% in Lebanon's first parliamentary election in nine years Sunday, Lebanon's Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk said at a televised news conference.

Turnout was 54% in the last election in 2009, he said.

The highest voting turnout was in the second district in the north, and the lowest in Beirut's first district, with 31.5%, he said.

Lamenting the tepid turnout, he said "whoever didn't vote cannot object to what happens in the future."

Machnouk said official results were expected at 4 a.m. local time Monday (9 p.m. ET Sunday).

