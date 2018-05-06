Over a dozen killed in mosque blast, as violence grips Afghanistan

(CNN) At least 13 people were killed, and dozens more injured, after an explosion at a mosque in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, the latest in a wave of deadly attacks in the country in recent weeks.

The mosque, in the city of Khost, was also being used as a voter registration center, ahead of parliamentary elections in October.

The blast was caused by a bomb placed in the mosque, rather than by a suicide bomber, Khost's Chief of Police Basir Bina told CNN.

The Taliban denied involvement in the blast, and so far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which happened at 2:20pm local time.

Veteran photojournalist Shah Marai was killed in an attack in Kabul last week.

Journalists killed