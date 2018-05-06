Iraqi air force targets ISIS in Syria

(CNN)The Iraqi air force has carried out airstrikes against "a position for ISIS commanders" south of Dashisha inside Syrian territory, according a government statement.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered the strikes near Syria's border with Iraq, a statement from his office said.
Iraq's Joint Operations command released a statement saying the airstrikes were conducted Sunday morning.
A message posted to Abadi's official Twitter account Sunday read: "PM Al-Abadi orders the Air Force to strike Daesh leadership near Al-Dashisha in Syrian territory."
Daesh is the Arabic acronym for ISIS.
Other strikes within Syria
This is not the first time Iraq has conducted airstrikes on ISIS targets in Syria.
In February 2017, Iraqi F-16s were used to carry out strikes that destroyed ISIS hideouts and headquarters in the border towns of Albu Kamal in Syria and Husaiba in Iraq's western Anbar province.
Last month, Abadi's office said the Iraqi Air Force had also carried out air strikes against ISIS in Syrian territory close to the Iraqi border. "These air strikes will help accelerate the elimination of Daesh's Terrorist gangs in the region after we have defeated terrorism militarily in Iraq," its statement read.
The Combined Joint Task Force -- Operation Inherent Resolve said the April strikes targeted ISIS near Hajin, Syria.
"The operation was planned and executed by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command with intelligence support from the Coalition," it said in a statement.
ISIS in Iraq
Last December, Iraq's military declared that it had "fully liberated" all of Iraq of "ISIS terrorist gangs" and retaken full control of the Iraqi-Syrian border. However, ISIS militants were able to carry out several attacks in Iraq targeting security and civilians .
Tuesday when ISIS took responsibility for a deadly attack against what it described as "apostates" in a town about 25 miles north of Baghdad.
At least 16 people were killed and seven wounded when gunmen opened fire on civilians in the bustling commercial area of Tarmiya, near Baghdad, Said al-Jassim, the head of the town's Sheikhs Council, told Iraqi state television on Wednesday.
Iraq's Joint Operations Command said the attack took place after preemptive operations against alleged sleeper cells which "killed several terrorists" on Tuesday.