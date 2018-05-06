Iraqi air force targets ISIS in Syria

(CNN) The Iraqi air force has carried out airstrikes against "a position for ISIS commanders" south of Dashisha inside Syrian territory, according a government statement.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered the strikes near Syria's border with Iraq, a statement from his office said.

Iraq's Joint Operations command released a statement saying the airstrikes were conducted Sunday morning.

A message posted to Abadi's official Twitter account Sunday read: "PM Al-Abadi orders the Air Force to strike Daesh leadership near Al-Dashisha in Syrian territory."

بأمر رئيس مجلس الوزراء القائد العام للقوات المسلحة الدكتور العبادي ابطال القوة الجوية العراقية يوجهون ضربة موجعة ضد موقع لقيادات الارهاب الداعشية جنوب الدشيشة داخل الاراضي السورية

PM Al-Abadi orders the Air Force to strike Daesh leadership near Al-Dashisha in Syrian territory — Haider Al-Abadi (@HaiderAlAbadi) May 6, 2018

Daesh is the Arabic acronym for ISIS.