Russia protests: Opposition leader Navalny released from police custody

(CNN) Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from police custody early Sunday, a day after hundreds of people were detained following an anti-government protest in Moscow.

Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, organized the rallies in several cities across Russia on Saturday. He was detained by police shortly after arriving in Moscow's Pushkinskaya Square, with dramatic images showing the protest leader being carried through the crowds by police.

Navalny said in a tweet that he was released shortly after midnight on Sunday, after police "registered two protocols against me: organization of a rally and resistance of the police."

Demonstrators at an anti-Putin rally in Moscow on Saturday.

His release comes ahead of Putin's inauguration as president Monday after winning re-election in March.

It will be Putin's fourth term as president, delivering him six more years as leader, and ultimately seeing him in power for 24 years. It also makes him Russia's longest-serving leader after Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's 29-year rule.

Protesters hold placards of Russian President Vladimir Putin during Saturday's rally.

