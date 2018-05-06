CNN 10 - May 7, 2018

Breaking News

May 7, 2018

Today's special edition features a look into the U.S. food industry. Our "Raw Ingredients" report examines produce: With Americans consuming 3 billion pounds of salad a year, what's being done to prevent foodborne illness? How stressed is the U.S. food industry, and to what extent has the practice of importing leafy greens changed? It's all featured this Monday.
