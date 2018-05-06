At least 45 people killed after bandits attack Nigerian village

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) At least 45 people were killed when armed bandits attacked a remote village in northwest Nigeria, officials said.

The attack occurred on Saturday at Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, a police spokesman said.

Women and children were among those killed in the attack, according to local media reports.

There has been a spate of attacks in the area blamed on armed bandits who are stealing cattle and property from the villagers.

Nigerian military forces have been deployed permanently to the area, Samuel Aruwan, spokesperson to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, said in a statement.

