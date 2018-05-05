Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)A problem for Uber, and another for clean energy companies. The people who built America, and the people who are changing it. Here's what you missed during a busy news week.
After an evening of cocktails, a woman passed out in the backseat of her Uber. When she regained consciousness, the driver was on top of her, raping her, according to the police report. That man is one of at least 103 Uber drivers accused of sexually assaulting or abusing passengers, a CNN investigation found.
Companies profiting from the clean energy revolution have a problem. They can't prove that children aren't involved in their supply chains. A day after this CNN investigation published, the maker of Mercedes cars pledged to work with its suppliers to do better.
An activist who led the Women's March. A comedian who roasted the President. And a Olympian who made history. Here are 25 Muslims who are changing America.
There was a time when an immigrant didn't need to speak English or hold an advanced degree to build a future in the United States. As calls for a merit-based immigration system mount, many native-born Americans wonder how different their lives would be if their ancestors had been rejected by the country they call home.
It was hard growing up as a turban-wearing kid, Winty Singh writes. When he was just 7 years old, a teacher made him explain his religion to the class. Kids laughed. One even blew his nose on Winty's turban. Now he wants to make sure the next generation of Sikh children doesn't have to endure the same bullying.
The Somali government is investing in programs to integrate former militants back into society, writes John Horgan. While the program seems to be succeeding, it needs a lot more resources to attract disillusioned fighters once hellbent on unraveling the country's social, cultural and political fabric.