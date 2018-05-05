NASA launches mission to Mars

(CNN) Mars is about to get its first thorough checkup ever after NASA on Saturday morning launched Insight from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

It is the first NASA mission launched to another planet from the West Coast. NASA's previous interplanetary missions were launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

LIFTOFF! Humanity's next mission to Mars has left the pad! @NASAInSight heads into space for a ~6 month journey to Mars where it will take the planet's vital signs and help us understand how rocky planets formed. Watch: https://t.co/SA1B0Dglms pic.twitter.com/wBqFc47L5p — NASA (@NASA) May 5, 2018

If it all goes as planned, after a six-month journey, the 790-pound (358-kilogram) probe will land on November 26, joining five other NASA spacecraft operating on and above Mars.

The mission's principal investigator, Bruce Banerdt , told CNN he thinks InSight will fill the last gaping hole in NASA's exploration of Mars.

Check out these amazing photos from the #AtlasV #InSight launch this morning from SLC-3E at Vandenberg AFB! pic.twitter.com/4yiknU7MYi — NASA_LSP (@NASA_LSP) May 5, 2018

"We have mapped the surface of the entire planet in terms of visible features, topography, gravity and magnetic fields," he said.

