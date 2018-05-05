As the ground opened, a teary Hawaii resident bid his home a final farewell

Pahoa, Hawaii (CNN) Like tributaries, the cracks ripped through streets near Steve Gebbie's home. Later, steam rose from the widening fissures before orange columns of molten rock erupted geyser-like into the tropical air.

"It was bionic, really orange, splattering about," Gebbie, a 12-year resident of Leilani Estates, in Pahoa on the Big Island, said Saturday.

"The splatter was getting taller and taller. The highest splatter I saw personally was about 60 feet tall. ... It was as tall as the trees."

Some neighbors evacuated but Gebbie initially stayed home. At first, he pulled his truck behind his house and hid. He said he later told police officers he needed to find his cat. But now he knew it was time to go.

"The lava keeps building," he told CNN. "I'm on this hill ... so if it builds up, it's going to come over."

