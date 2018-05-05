Elon Musk is 'super, super serious' about starting a candy company

(CNN) Sweet. Elon Musk says he's starting a candy company.

The billionaire entrepreneur tweeted Saturday that he is "super, super serious" about starting his own confections enterprise.

"It's going to be amazing," Musk wrote.

It immediately set tongues wagging, with more than 100,000 likes by Saturday evening and Twitter users basically salivating at the prospect.

They wanted to know when. Whether he is hiring. What it will be called. How they can buy stock.

