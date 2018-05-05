Story highlights Ben Maher wins team event with London Knights

The British rider also clinches individual LGCT success

Scott Brash remains the overall Tour leader

(CNN) Britain's Ben Maher and his horse Explosion W rode into the vast arena of the Club de Campo Madrid to the loud tunes of Queen's "We Will Rock You."

Just 37.73 seconds later, Maher silenced the boisterous crowd as he produced a clear round to win the jump-off and claim a second big victory of the day, on this occasion in the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) for the world's top show jumpers.

"My horse is just incredible," Maher told LGCT television after he outpaced joint leaders Eduardo Alvarez Aznar of Spain and Belgium's Nicola Philippaerts.

His victory in Madrid means he has booked a spot in the inaugural Longines Super Grand Prix in Prague at the end of the season.

"I have a lot to thank for riding a horse like that," said Maher, who had helped his team London Knights win the Longines Global Champions League event earlier in the day.

