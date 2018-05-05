The Waffle House shooting hero hasn't heard from President Trump

(CNN) President Trump has yet to contact or publicly praise Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr.

"I haven't heard anything, but that's not to say he didn't try to contact me, or not," the 29-year-old admitted when asked by CNN's Van Jones on 'The Van Jones Show' if he had been contacted by President Trump, despite White House press secretary Sarah Sanders saying on Tuesday that the White House intended to invite him for a visit.

Asked by Jones how he felt about the President of the United States missing "an opportunity to hold up somebody who's trying to do good stuff like you," Shaw Jr. was magnanimous.

