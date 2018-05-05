Washington (CNN) Parkland shooting survivor and student activist Cameron Kasky called President Donald Trump a "professional liar" following the President's speech at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas on Friday.

"He's a professional liar who will say anything to appease whatever crowd he's at," Kasky, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said about Trump on CNN Saturday morning.

"If he's in front of families, he might say something in support of common sense gun reform. But then when he's at the NRA, he'll say something to get a big cheer."

In his first remarks to the NRA since the Parkland, Florida, shooting, Trump told the group, "You have an administration fighting to protect your Second Amendment and we will protect your Second Amendment."

The President did not mention the series of changes he called for in the immediate wake of the shooting, which the NRA opposed, such as raising the age of purchase for certain firearms and potentially expanding background checks.

