Trump says London hospital is like 'a war zone' from knife attacks

(CNN) President Donald Trump compared an unnamed London hospital to a "war zone" on Friday, saying despite tough gun laws in the UK, it has blood all over the floors from victims of knife attacks.

"They don't have guns. They have knives and instead there's blood all over the floors of this hospital," Trump said. "They say it's as bad as a military war zone hospital ... knives, knives, knives. London hasn't been used to that. They're getting used to that. It's pretty tough."

It's unclear what hospital Trump was referring to. But the BBC reported that a trauma surgeon at the Royal London Hospital recently told the network that his fellow doctors have compared it to an Afghan war zone.

"Some of my military colleagues have described their practice here as being similar to being at [Helmand province's former Camp] Bastion," Dr. Martin Griffiths told the BBC. "We routinely have children under our care, 13, 14, 15 years old are daily occurrences, knife and gun wounds."