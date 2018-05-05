Trump says London hospital is like 'a war zone'

(CNN) President Donald Trump compared an unnamed London hospital to a "war zone" on Friday, saying despite tough gun laws in the UK, it has blood all over the floors from victims of knife attacks.

"They don't have guns. They have knives and instead there's blood all over the floors of this hospital," Trump said. "They say it's as bad as a military war zone hospital ... knives, knives, knives. London hasn't been used to that. They're getting used to that. It's pretty tough."

During the speech, Trump also took aim at Chicago, saying it has tough gun laws but a problem with gun violence.

"We all know what's going on in Chicago but Chicago has the toughest gun laws -- they're so tough, but you know what's happening."