Trump friend Tom Barrack was interviewed by special counsel team in December

By Gloria Borger, CNN Chief Political Analyst

Updated 3:12 PM ET, Sat May 5, 2018

Washington (CNN)Tom Barrack, one of President Donald Trump's close friends and former chairman of his inaugural committee, was interviewed by the special counsel's team last December, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Barrack was asked largely about former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, and about Barrack's relationship with both of them, the source said. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller on money laundering, being an unregistered foreign agent and failing to file reports of foreign banks and financial accounts.
Gates has pleaded guilty to charges of financial fraud and lying to investigators.
Barrack introduced Manafort to Trump, and Barrack has known Trump for 40 years. The source said Barrack's relationship with Gates began during the campaign. He hired Gates for Trump's inauguration, and when that was over, the contract ended. The source said federal investigators did not ask him about money, including inaugural money, or his relationship with the President, and it was made clear he was not a target of the probe. The interview lasted about two hours, the source said.
