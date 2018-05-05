Giuliani says 'good chance' North Korea will release Americans in 'next several days'

(CNN) Rudy Giuliani said Saturday that "there is a good chance" that three Americans detained in North Korea "will be released over the next several days" despite saying Thursday that the release would take place that day.

"There is a good chance that the three long-time hostages in North Korea will be released over the next several days," Giuliani said in a speech at the Iran Freedom Convention in Washington, DC, on Saturday. "I pray that that happens."

On Thursday, the former New York City mayor, who recently joined President Donald Trump's personal legal team, predicted in an interview on "Fox & Friends" that the release would happen within the day.

"We got Kim Jong Un impressed enough to be releasing three prisoners today," he said then.

Talking points from the White House later that same day did not match Giuliani's assertion, however.

