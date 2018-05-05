Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden recently took a trip to Arizona to visit Sen. John McCain, who is battling brain cancer, and says McCain is "concerned about the state of the country," The New York Times reported Saturday.

Biden described the visit, which took place last Sunday, to the Times, saying, "John knows he's in a very, very, very precarious situation, and yet he's still concerned about the state of the country." Biden told the newspaper that he and McCain "talked about how our international reputation is being damaged and we talked about the need for people to stand up and speak out."

McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer last year and is at home in Arizona recovering from side effects associated with his treatment.

The Times reported that McCain's "intimates" have told the White House that the plan for McCain's funeral will be for Vice President Mike Pence to attend but not President Donald Trump, with whom McCain has had a contentious relationship. The service will be held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

The newspaper also reported that some McCain associates hope to see a "McCain person" take his Senate seat, and that Cindy McCain could be one such person.

Read More