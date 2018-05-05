Trump floats 'closing up the country for a while' over border security

(CNN) President Donald Trump seemed to float a new idea about border control during at a tax reform roundtable in Ohio.

The President was in the midst of criticizing Democrats during a riff about border security when he slipped in the idea that people might "have to think about closing up the country."

"They don't want the wall, but we're going to get the wall, even if we have to think about closing up the country for a while," Trump said. "We're going to get the wall. We have no choice. We have absolutely no choice. And we're going to get tremendous security in our country."

Trump then mentioned the notion a second time, saying, "And we may have to close up our country to get this straight, because we either have a country or we don't. And you can't allow people to pour into our country the way they're doing."

It was not immediately clear what Trump meant by the remarks. CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

