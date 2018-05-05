Woman in possible 'caravan' case accuses Sessions of discrimination

Washington (CNN) She was one of 18 migrants caught 50 yards north of the US-Mexico border, traveling with four young children. A Honduran, she was also one of six charged with federal crimes from the group -- all Central Americans.

Now, separated from her children, she is firing back, alleging that Attorney General Jeff Sessions discriminated against her in singling them out.

The woman at the center of the filing, Olga George, told Border Patrol agents she wanted to claim asylum because she was a victim of domestic violence, according to the court filing from her lawyers moving to dismiss her case. After she said she wanted to claim asylum, authorities read her her Miranda rights and referred her for prosecution. She was then separated from her children and taken into custody.

George and the 17 other foreign nationals were apprehended last week by the Border Patrol in an area known as Goat Canyon, about four miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, where more than 200 of the "caravan" migrants have been processed for asylum, and just 50 yards north of the US-Mexico border, according to the documents. Though the Justice Department said it suspected she was a part of the caravan, it wasn't clear if she was a member of the annual pilgrimage.



According to the motion from her attorneys, the group apprehended by Border Patrol agents included three Indian nationals, but only the Central American nationals were charged. No information was available about how the migrants from India ended up with the group.

