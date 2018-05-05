Alex Ferguson, former Manchester United coach, has brain surgery

(CNN) Former Manchester United coach Alex Ferguson had surgery Saturday for a brain hemorrhage, according to a tweet from the team's verified Twitter account.

"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," the English soccer team said. "The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery.

"His family request privacy in this matter. Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes."

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.



Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. pic.twitter.com/SDoNzMwVEZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2018

United captain Michael Carrick tweeted that he was devastated to hear his former coach was in the hospital.

"All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong Boss," he wrote.

Read More