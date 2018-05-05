Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrested at protest

Moscow (CNN) Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained by police Saturday shortly after arriving at a protest against President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, his official Facebook page said.

Navalny's team, which organized the protests in several cities in Russia, told CNN he was detained shortly after arriving at Moscow's central Pushkinskaya Square.

Navalny has risen to prominence in recent years by posting investigative stories online about the alleged corrupt practices of Russia's elite.

Authorities recently shut down his website as well as several social media accounts.

The Kremlin rejects allegations of widespread high-level corruption and condemns Navalny as a dangerous threat to the country's stability.