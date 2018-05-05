London (CNN) Pictures of Britain's newest royal, Prince Louis, and his big sister, Princess Charlotte, have been shared by Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

The two photographs, released early Sunday, were taken by Catherine at Kensington Palace in London, where the family lives.

One, taken April 26, shows Prince Louis at just 3 days old. He's dressed in white and lies on a white pillow, his eyes open.

The second, showing Charlotte holding Prince Louis and kissing him on his head, was taken May 2 as the princess marked her third birthday . She wears a blue cardigan and has her arm underneath her brother, whose eyes are closed.

Princess Charlotte holds her new brother, Prince Louis, on May 2.

"The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday," said a statement from Kensington Palace on Twitter.